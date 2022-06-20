Salary Story: When I Arrived In The UK I Made 21k. Now I Make 66k

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 34
Location: Buckinghamshire
Current industry and job title: Marketing solutions engineer
Current salary: £66,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Eight
Location: Buckinghamshire
Current industry and job title: Marketing solutions engineer
Current salary: £66,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Eight
Starting salary: £21,000 in 2015
Biggest salary jump: £40,000 to £66,000 in 2021
Biggest salary drop: £35,000 + £15,000 to £35,000 + £5,000 in 2020
Biggest salary jump: £40,000 to £66,000 in 2021
Biggest salary drop: £35,000 + £15,000 to £35,000 + £5,000 in 2020
Biggest negotiation regret: That I didn't negotiate at all and just went with the offer. I only seem to change jobs when I'm quite desperate and just go with what they offer me.
Best salary advice: Do your research. It's very hard to find information but you need to be happy with the salary as well!