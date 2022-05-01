These UK Companies Pay The Highest Salaries For Entry-Level Jobs

With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to check out Glassdoor's list of UK companies that pay the highest entry-level salaries. An "entry-level" role is defined as one that is "non-senior" and requires less than two years of relevant experience.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the highest entry-level salaries tend to be found in the finance sector. Top of the list is fintech company Thought Machine, where the typical entry-level salary is a hefty £60K.
Advertisement
Tech company Meta and law firm Clifford Chance also make the top ten. At every employer in the top ten, the average entry-level salary comes in at £50K or more: higher than the UK's average full-time salary of £38K.
You can check out the full list below, along with their typical entry-level salaries.
1. Thought Machine (£60,000)
2. Meta (£57,000)
3. Macquarie Group (£55,000)
4. Goldman Sachs (£50,000)
5. Bank of America (£50,000)
6. Deutsche Bank (£50,000)
7. BlackRock (£50,000)
8. BNP Paribas (£50,000)
9. Credit Suisse (£50,000)
10. Clifford Chance (£50,000)
2. Meta (£57,000)
3. Macquarie Group (£55,000)
4. Goldman Sachs (£50,000)
5. Bank of America (£50,000)
6. Deutsche Bank (£50,000)
7. BlackRock (£50,000)
8. BNP Paribas (£50,000)
9. Credit Suisse (£50,000)
10. Clifford Chance (£50,000)
Lauren Thomas of Glassdoor said: "Our research shows that finance and tech companies are offering big money to attract those at the start of their careers. But while the majority of young people say salary is their primary consideration when job hunting, pay shouldn't be the only consideration when determining where to work. Once in a job, it's a company’s culture and values, senior leadership team and the career opportunities available that drive employee satisfaction."
Indeed, Glassdoor's research also found that work-life balance is the most important factor for 43% of Gen Z job seekers, followed by workplace location. Post-pandemic, many of us may prefer the option to work from home instead of facing an arduous daily commute.
Glassdoor's Lauren Thomas added: "To entice Gen Z employees, companies should focus on mentorship, learning and development. Investment of this sort has proven difficult for employers in the post-pandemic, remote-first [working from home] environment but it is exceptionally important to young workers."