Salary Story: I Doubled My Salary (After Tax) By Becoming A Contractor

Age: 27
Location: Dublin
Current industry and job title: Media, content writer
Current salary: €78,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Six
Starting salary: €24,000 in 2016
Biggest salary jump: €33,000 to €78,000 in 2022
Biggest salary drop: None
Biggest negotiation regret: I took a lower salary to get into a company I really wanted to work in. It was then very difficult to get any pay increases in the four years I worked there as I started out on an amount lower than market average. I had to leave the company in the end as my growth and progression wasn't recognised by a salary increase.
Best salary advice: Take the time to research what the market rate in your industry is and know your worth. Unless you really have to, don't take any position which offers less than market value.