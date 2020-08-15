Here’s Why Russell Brand Is Being Accused Of Mansplaining Feminism

I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong. https://t.co/is7aPEiyhZ— DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) August 15, 2020
Lessons in feminism from a man who used to prank call rape help lines as part of his stand up act. Thanks Russell Brand, we have so much to learn from you— Claudia Connell (@Claudiacc) August 15, 2020
Russell brand comparing a fucking music video to thatcher’s time as prime minister... are you fucking kidding me 😂😂 white men really need to stay out of Black women’s business. I’m going back to bed 😪— Lola🕊 #BLM (@whinemummy) August 15, 2020
I see Russell Brand is comparing the miners strike and the poll tax to women expressing their sexuality.— Ann Coates (@setoacnna) August 15, 2020
Thanks for mansplaining mate.
So, Russell Brand came online with his torn singlet and tiddies exposed to throw as many big words into as few sentences as possible just so he could seem wise and stay relevant while undermining Black Women? But just looked far more ridiculous in the process?— Kemi (@_KingKemi) August 15, 2020
Love to see it.
Russell Brand mentioning the WAP video in the same sentence as Margaret Thatcher was definitely not in my cards for 2020— YT: Develop with Amina 👩🏽💻🌱 (@yeahshewrites) August 15, 2020