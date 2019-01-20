Why People Are Ridiculing Russell Brand's Comments On Parenting

Nick Levine
Photo: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images.
Russell Brand has been keeping a lower profile lately, but the famously loquacious actor-comedian is trending on Twitter today thanks to a fascinating profile in The Sunday Times.
In the interview by Decca Aitkenhead, Brand praises the #MeToo movement, calling it a "really a really positive change" and "a sign of real awakening". But his comments on parenthood have sparked a raft of angry and incredulous responses on Twitter.
Brand tells Aitkenhead he has never looked after his two young children, daughters aged two and six months old, for a 24-hour period without help from his wife, Laura Gallacher.
Advertisement
Related Stories
How Annie Mac Learned To Love Herself
The Top 10 Companies For Maternity Leave
Money Diary: A Single Mum In Leicester On 20k
"She wouldn’t go away for 24 hours, Laura. She respects and cares for their safety too much," he explains. "Yes, I’m very, very focused on the mystical connotations of [my daughter's]’s beauty and grace. Not so good on the nappies and making sure that they eat food."
Brand adds later: "Laura’s able to sustain and maintain domesticity in a way that’s astonishing. I didn’t have much experience of how to organise domesticity. I do whatever I’m told."
Asked why he doesn't do more of the practical parenting, Brand replies: "I’m still of a romantic and reflective and, possibly, to give it it’s proper name, a religious disposition. That’s my world view. That’s not necessarily what you want organising pragmatic, bureaucratic, managerial stuff."
On Twitter, Brand's comments have prompted some pretty strong opinions. "He is wrong and needs to grow up and do some actual fathering," wrote journalist Niece O'Keeffe.
Check out a selection of responses below.
Though Brand's comments are phrased in a way only he would choose, it's likely that they reflect, at least to an extent, the reality of day-to-day parenting for many heterosexual couples. A 2018 survey found that two-thirds of women do the lion's share of childcare, compared to just one-third of men.
Meanwhile, research also published last year found that just 2% of eligible couples are taking advantage of the government's Shared Parental Leave scheme, which allows them to divvy up statutory leave between them as they see fit.
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series