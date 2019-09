Is It Okay To Run Every Day?

"Running every day isn’t ideal, and it will not lead to the best path forward for realising your greatest running potential," says David Siik, creator of Precision Running , a treadmill running program at Equinox. Rest and regeneration, the process during which muscle tissue repairs itself after a workout, are just as crucial for becoming a better, healthier runner, he says. If you try to run every day, then you might delay this and possibly set yourself up for failure, mentally and physically. That said, Siik often jokes with his runners that, "Not running a day in your life is also terrible for your knees." So, he gets it.