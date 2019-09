Climbing Isn't As Scary As It Looks & Could Be Your Next Hobby

Rock climbing, along with other outdoor activities, was named one of the American College of Sports Medicine's top fitness trends of 2018 . Its rise to popularity is undeniable, and if you give it a try and get bit by the climbing bug like I did, the rest is history. But if you associate climbing walls more with Spider-Man than with any mere mortal, it can seem pretty daunting at first. Despite its obvious Spidey connections, climbing is pretty beginner-friendly, as long as you take the time to get prepared.