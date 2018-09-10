Story from Fitness

10 Climbing Spots To Visit In & Around NYC

Sara Coughlin
A universal truth of rock climbing is that the first step toward crushing your next project (aka climbing a challenging route) is, well, finding one. As climbing rises in popularity — and more facilities open up around NYC — it can be tricky to know where to go.
Luckily, the other side of that double-edged sword is that there are more climbing gyms and routes to check out than ever. And whether you're a real rock aficionado or an indoor fan who'd prefer to stick to pulling plastic, you're ideal climbing setting is most likely a subway or car ride away.
Ahead, chalk up and find your next training spot or weekend getaway.
