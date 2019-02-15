Why was Björn Borg the right brand for you to do that with?

Naomi started working with Björn Borg a long time ago and she always told me about their archive and that she loved some of the pieces in it. We had always talked about how fun it would be to do a collection together, but we never really pursued it, just kind of talked about what we would have liked to wear and what we thought other people should do. When the question came from Jonas Nyvang at Björn Borg, there was a connection that felt interesting.