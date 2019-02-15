Swedish pop singer and style supremo Robyn has launched a new capsule collection in partnership with activewear brand Björn Borg, exclusively available at Browns.
The new capsule, called RBN, combines the worlds of sport, music and fashion. It offers gender neutral activewear, with some casual streetwear and workwear pieces. The designs reference Björn Borg’s archive of '80s sportswear, with influences from Robyn's personal style and some of her favourite pieces from her teen years and throughout her career. Through the collection, Robyn shares her love for street style and how it’s reflected in youth culture.
RBN is co-curated by prominent stylist Naomi Itkes, whose work has been featured in Purple and Buffalo magazine, as well as in campaigns for Stine Goya and Filippa K. The collection also takes aesthetic cues from Naomi and Robyn’s shared experiences of growing up in Sweden.
"I thought it would be cool to make gear that I can wear both to go out running and clubbing in," shared Robyn, whose coveted cool girl style is made attainable with hoodies, tracksuits and intimates in one easy-to-wear collection.
We caught up with Robyn to hear her thoughts on the new collection...
Why did you want to explore the realm of fashion with a collaborative collection?
I think it was a few different things that just aligned at the right moment that made me decide to get involved. Björn Borg's history as a sports brand was one of them, another was that I was able to collaborate with my friend Naomi Itkes. It felt like a fun thing and something I thought I might have some ideas about how to do in a good way.
Why was Björn Borg the right brand for you to do that with?
Naomi started working with Björn Borg a long time ago and she always told me about their archive and that she loved some of the pieces in it. We had always talked about how fun it would be to do a collection together, but we never really pursued it, just kind of talked about what we would have liked to wear and what we thought other people should do. When the question came from Jonas Nyvang at Björn Borg, there was a connection that felt interesting.
Where did you draw inspiration for the collection?
RBN is a combination of Björn Borg’s archive and my personal closet. A mix of signals from our teenage years, where sports and music mixed in a natural way.
Which is your hero piece and how will you be styling it?
The bomber jacket. This piece is based on one of my favourite pieces of clothing. It has Anders Haal’s record design on the back.
Is this the beginning of a further move into fashion?
I don't know, it all depends on if it feels inspiring and reasonable from an environmental perspective. I wouldn't say this collection is environmentally friendly, but Björn Borg has set sustainability goals for their production process that feel ambitious and that was an important part of it for me.
Why was it important to make this collection unisex?
I don't know if it was important, but it felt natural as a lot of the things we liked in the Björn Borg archive were menswear that we wanted to wear ourselves. But I don't know if I’ve ever made the distinction between men's and womenswear in sports clothes…
Your onstage dance moves are legendary – when designing, did you prioritise comfort or aesthetic?
I hope you don't have to choose between those with this collection. We have designed for both comfort and aesthetics.
What was the inspiration behind the campaign images?
We have created a campaign that talks about RBN’s core values: youth, inclusivity and community. It is also a campaign that examines our own Swedish identity and our Scandinavian childhood.
What defines Swedish style?
A kind of relaxed minimalism, I think.
Describe your style in three words.
Ironic, comfortable and soft.
Who is your ultimate style icon, and why?
Donald Duck – no pants, I don't care (or realise maybe?).
Most prized possession in your closet?
My grandmother's handmade lace collar.
First major fashion purchase?
Calvin Klein leather jacket in 1995.
What was the last thing you purchased?
Eytys shoes.
What was your style like as a teenager?
I would have loved RBN as a teenager. I wore bomber jackets and track pants with Dr. Martens.
Favourite fashion moment from pop culture?
Neneh Cherry in the "Manchild" video.
What is always in your bag?
Hand sanitiser.
Song to listen to when getting ready?
"Beulah Loves Dancing" by Planningtorock.
RBN launches exclusively at Browns in store (at Browns East) and online today. The capsule is priced from £10 to £225.
