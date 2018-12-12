Story from Music

The 10 Best Albums Of 2018 All Have One Thing In Common: They're Made By Women

Courtney E. Smith, Jazmin Kopotsha
It's no secret that, commercially speaking, 2018 wasn’t a great year for the representation of women in music. Once again, the top 10s – Spotify, Billboard and the like – are dominated by men. But some of the most interesting, most boundary-pushing, and best music of this year came from women.
In our opinion, women made all the best albums this year; from Ariana Grande, who made the best album of her career thus far, to Cardi B, whose star shone brighter than any man in rap, to Christine and The Queens and Robyn, whose long awaited follow up records did not disappoint. Read on for our pick of the ten best albums of 2018.

