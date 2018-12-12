The 10 Best Albums Of 2018 All Have One Thing In Common: They're Made By Women

In our opinion, women made all the best albums this year; from Ariana Grande, who made the best album of her career thus far, to Cardi B, whose star shone brighter than any man in rap, to Christine and The Queens and Robyn, whose long awaited follow up records did not disappoint. Read on for our pick of the ten best albums of 2018.
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Finally Fully Explains All That Kanye Drama
Taylor Swift is giving us the context she says was missing from her 2016 phone call with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian posted it on her Snapchat as a “g