Meet 3 Berlin Style Stars Who Are All About Confidence, Not Conformity

“Today, the source of my confidence is my respect and love for myself. I strongly believe that you can only make others happy if you value yourself and make yourself happy. I’ve genuinely learned what it means to be a part of this world. I get my positive energy from who I am and what I surround myself with. My empathy for others has opened my eyes. I started seeing things I didn’t see before. I’m not afraid to take risks and to make decisions in life. Safety isn’t everything. Simply doing something that I’m not passionate about is out of the question for me. I want to live and chase my dreams, because I truly appreciate life. I don’t want to lose my grit, even if it’s hard to get up and be productive some days – I know the next day will follow, and it might look completely different. We set our own limits. If we understand ourselves and our world, and connect our bodies and souls, it forms the most genuine energy and will to be yourself, which, by the way, is the most freeing feeling of all.”