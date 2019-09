How I Turned My Side Hustle Into A Steady Gig As Rihanna's Nail Artist

"My friend had been doing nails for Rihanna, and there was one day where she couldn't make it to do her manicure," she shares. "I really didn't take it as a forever thing. I just thought it was going to be a one-time opportunity." That was the night of the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards , and Salandra had no idea what was in store for her as she made her way to do Rihanna's nails at 1 a.m. "She posted her nails on Instagram, and I went from having four followers to 8,000 in minutes. I was overwhelmed by what it meant to me and my career. I never expected to see her past that night."