These Are Rightmove’s Most Viewed Homes Of 2021 So Far

It's no secret that the pandemic made many of us rethink where we live. Rents outside London hit a record high as people relocated to coastal towns and peaceful country villages for a quieter way of life.
Rightmove has revealed its five most viewed homes of 2021 so far and they're all in beautiful rural locations, including a couple with stunning lakeside views.
They're also eye-wateringly expensive, absolutely gigantic and kitted out to a Kardashian-level spec. There's even a house with its own Olympic-sized equestrian centre because, well, why not?
Still, there's never any harm in looking. Check out the top five in this slideshow.