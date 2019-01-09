How To Make Sure You Kill Your End-Of-Year Performance Review

If you work a 9-to-5 but haven’t already had your year-end review, then chances are it's just around the corner.
Maybe you’ve been thinking about asking for a salary bump, have got your eyes on a promotion, or are thinking about a new title that would better position you for the future. Or maybe you haven’t started thinking about the goals you’d like to set for the next year.
If the idea of having a conversation about any of these things makes you excited, then you’re probably already in a good position to ask for what you deserve during your review. If these kinds conversations with your boss make you a bit nervous, then fear not: There are some simple ways to make sure that you ace this opportunity — no matter how scary it might feel for you. One of the best ways to ensure that you take advantage of the yearly review is to reframe the entire thing.
Ahead, we outline four super simple tips to keep in mind as you prepare for — and eventually head into — your next performance review. This way, when it comes time to reflect on your accomplishments and the things you still need to work on while being clear with your manager about your future goals and expectations — you're able to do so with ease.