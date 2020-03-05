Pre-Ordering All My Clothes Made Me Fall Back In Love With Fashion

It isn’t all plain sailing, of course, and returns are an issue. Policies vary between brands but the majority are happy to accept unsuitable items in the hope that another customer places a matching order; inevitably, though, they will still end up with some waste. On the upside, the return rate of pre-ordered items is naturally much lower than it is for off-the-rack pieces. "We have one of the lowest return rates in the industry currently," Slater said. Unlike blindly ordering 10 items from an online retailer knowing you can send nine of them back, shopping from a sustainable brand encourages a different mindset, in turn reducing carbon emissions from delivery vans zipping across the country. If you're prepared to wait, you'll ultimately receive something you definitely want, which will definitely work in your wardrobe. "We're hoping it'll inspire deliberation in our customers' buying habits that are in line with our ethos," said Slater.