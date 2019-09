What To Drink After A Workout If You're Not Into Protein Powder

Chances are you've seen someone reach for a plastic shaker bottle after a workout, mix up some powdery concoction, and chug it as fast as they can. It might look unappetising, but protein powder is a very popular post-workout drink because it's easy to chug on the go, and it often contains amino acids that help with muscle repair . But you don't have to drink protein shakes after a workout — there are lots of other ways to get the same nutrients.