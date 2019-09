Here, we've rounded up seven plyos for you to try. These exercises are chosen by Wilking and Sadie Kurzban, founder of 305 Fitness , a dance cardio class that involves tons of plyometric exercises and fast-paced choreography. Kurzban suggests curating a playlist so you can time your exercises to the beat of the music. "When we move to music, it's so much more fun," she says. Oh, and if you're doing these plyos and start to get tired, you can always take the jump out and perform the exercise without it.