The Pink Full Moon Is Here, & Finding Balance Will Be Challenging

The full moon isn’t making any major connections to other planets, except for the sun, which means that we are embracing the energy in its purest form. The same day, Mercury and the North Node of Destiny conjunct each other in Taurus, pushing us to use a cerebral approach to romance. With the moon and sun juxtaposing each other in the sky, we can expect a push and pull between the need to partner and the need to be free. Finding a balance or middle ground in our lives will prove to be challenging. We can expect to be a part of a lot of push and pull from both sides of the situation when dealing with matters of the heart. Committing to one way of thinking and feeling will spark up emotions we didn’t even know existed within ourselves.