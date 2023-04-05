The Pink Full Moon Is Here, & Finding Balance Will Be Challenging

The pink full moon in Libra occurs on April 5 at 9:34 p.m. PT and April 6 at 12:34 a.m. PT. As the first full moon of spring, this lunation forces us to embrace newness and freshness, while setting us free from the past as we evoke our current visions and aspirations.
The full moon isn’t making any major connections to other planets, except for the sun, which means that we are embracing the energy in its purest form. The same day, Mercury and the North Node of Destiny conjunct each other in Taurus, pushing us to use a cerebral approach to romance. With the moon and sun juxtaposing each other in the sky, we can expect a push and pull between the need to partner and the need to be free. Finding a balance or middle ground in our lives will prove to be challenging. We can expect to be a part of a lot of push and pull from both sides of the situation when dealing with matters of the heart. Committing to one way of thinking and feeling will spark up emotions we didn’t even know existed within ourselves.
The moon in Libra isn’t warm and fuzzy. It makes intellectual decisions before sentimental ones. Libra is the only sign of the zodiac that is represented by an inanimate object. The scales of justice do not have a heart, nor do they have blood pumping through their veins. Their decisions and choices can seem callous or selfish at times — because they aren’t capable of processing emotions (of course, when we talk about a Libran person, their method of dealing with emotions will depend on their whole chart, but we are talking about the sign itself here). So there is an element of rawness and cruelty in the ether right now.
The full moon is in the Via Combusta degrees of Libra (basically it hinders the signs from acting as they should and creates a negative vibe). Known as the “burning way,” this energy can add an erratic and chaotic effect on the overall vibe of the lunation. This energy can bring an erratic and passionate vibe to our emotions. It’ll add an immense amount of intensity to the day. Think of The Tower tarot card. Situations feel as though they’re about to fall apart, but they’re just being restored and reimagined in a way that fits our current state of affairs and lifestyle.
The planetary ruler of Libra is Venus. The planet of love is currently in the sign of Taurus (one of its preferred placements) and connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. This will soften up the tone of the lunation, but it will bring out our fears and paranoias regarding relationships.
The degree of Venus is in alignment with the fixed star Algol. Since Algol is one of the 15 Behenian stars, it’s prime time to manifest one’s desires. The Behenian stars have an association with medieval astrology and kabalistic magic (as well as other forms of sorcery). Therefore, this is a powerful time to put our visions out there into the world and to make steps in strengthening partnerships. The caveat is that Algol has a very potent energy, which can lead to “misfortunes” with others if we aren’t careful. This fixed star can bring a lot of tension to romantic matters. A delicate approach to relationships is necessary in order to avoid conflict. Think before speaking and choose words wisely to have clear and concise communication without the drama.
Whether you’re superstitious or not, you may want to consider wearing a good luck talisman for protection against Algol. Wearing or carrying the stone hematite is ideal for healing and balancing out our lives. It’s known to be a great protector against the negative influences of Algol. You can also burn a mugwort incense to cleanse the home during the full moon. Doing this can help us let go of the old. The herb, which translates to “preserver of the mind,” can help us move forward in our goals and hopes with an open mind and heart. Hopefully, this brings positive vibes and energy our way.