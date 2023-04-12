The Pink Full Moon Is Here, & Finding Balance Will Be Challenging

Whether you’re superstitious or not, you may want to consider wearing a good luck talisman for protection against Algol. Wearing or carrying the stone hematite is ideal for healing and balancing out our lives. It’s known to be a great protector against the negative influences of Algol. You can also burn mugwort incense to cleanse the home during the full moon. Doing this can help us let go of the old. The herb, which translates to “preserver of the mind,” can help us move forward in our goals and hopes with an open mind and heart. Hopefully, this brings positive vibes and energy our way.