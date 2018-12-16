12 Homeware Items In Pantone's Colour Of The Year

One hundred percent of you are aware by now that Pantone's Colour of the Year 2019 is the decidedly peppy Living Coral. It's an optimistic shade – "an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone," according to the colour-matching experts themselves.
"Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment," they say.
On top of that, it's just a nice colour. An edgier Millennial Pink, more accessible than Gen-Z Yellow, in line with the nature-based properties of Greenery.
We've already brought you the best ways to add it to your wardrobe; now, here are our favourite homeware pieces that match the trend.