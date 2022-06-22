Hold Onto Your Mitts: The Oven-Safe Cast-Iron Always Pan Is Back In Stock

Noted. I also talked to a nonprofessional but nonetheless an amazing home cook whose mac 'n’ cheese also warms my heart: my auntie Marlene Jaffe. Her tried-and-true cast iron has years of sautés, braises, bakes, and the like under its belt. “[My cast iron] is heavy, well-seasoned, and braises or fries meat quickly," she says. "It also goes from stovetop to oven.” She wrapped up her praise with this: "You can literally cook [a cast iron] on the highest heat, and it just makes food taste better and better."