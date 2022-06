Hold Onto Your Mitts: The Oven-Safe Cast-Iron Always Pan Is Back In Stock

Just like eyebrows, the pans are sisters, not twins. Aside from multifunctional charm, stovetop compatibility, and aesthetic colour ways, they prefer different lifestyles. The Cast Iron Always Pan is a frying pan, skillet, sauté pan, braiser, griddle, roaster, baking dish, spatula, and spoon rest in one. This allows you to grill, sear, braise, fry, sauté, roast, bake, broil, stew, and serve whatever to your liking. It also has a black enamel iron interior, which, unlike the Always Pan's slippery nonstick, allows you to turn up the heat on the stovetop, bake in the oven, and make some extra-crispy, perfectly seared dishes. Plus, its transparent, modular glass lid is 100% oven-safe for up to 220 degrees °C. The Cast Iron pan itself can withstand up to 260 degreesC. Meanwhile, the classic Always Pan must steer clear of both the oven and the broiler.