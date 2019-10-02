In the midst of downpours that feel like they'll never let up, planning our next wardrobe overhaul is the light at the end of the tunnel. And with fashion month on its way out, a wave of sartorial inspo has hit.
We're embracing cosy outfit choices this month. Crew-neck patchwork jumpers? Check. Squishy puffers? Check. Durable footwear? Check. The R29 team is drooling over pragmatic purchases to keep us well and truly dry (we hope) in October.
From vintage goodies that will sit well with secondhand purchases to oversized back-to-school inspired pieces and shoes that won't squeak after a sudden thunderstorm, these are the latest items on our radar...