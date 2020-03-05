The BBC's Noughts + Crosses is not the books we read all those years ago. That fact alone will likely surprise fans when they sit down to watch for the first time. But it's also a reality that allows Blackman's creation to feel current in a way that'll make us look around at the state of society as it stands right now, not as it was. "If I were to write the book now rather than 20 years ago, the book would be – I hope! – like the TV series. There were loads of times I thought Shit, I should've put that in the books!" Blackman joked. "The adaptation is very true to the spirit and soul [of the books]," she added, which is about as much as we can ask for. Thankfully, we got so much more than I think any of us expected.