This Is Everything You Need To Know About The New Nike Collection

In football, basketball, netball, running, there’s a uniform designed to facilitate the sport but in dance, the codes are blurred. You can wear football shorts with pulled up socks and a sports bra, basketball shorts and jerseys, a baseball cap, joggers with the poppers undone and an oversized T-shirt. Plenty of people keep their hoodies on to dance (they’re usually the best dancers and never seem to break a sweat). You’d rather be in Air Force 1s to stamp your weight down in a move than a flexible arch or technical shoe. Similarly, while in other sports you might want your hair off your face, in dance it becomes a defining characteristic of movement and personal style. There’s no taping up of jewellery like in netball, either; like hair, jewellery contributes to a dancer’s attitude, catching the light as you move. The dance studio becomes a space to express yourself creatively, both in the way you move and the way you dress; the two go hand in hand.