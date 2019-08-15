5 Looks That Prove The News Is (Literally) Back In Fashion

Read all about it! This season, we're draping ourselves in old news, fake news – hell, any kind of news(print) will do. As a trend, it's been around for a while. In the early '00s, John Galliano's graphic newspaper print for Dior's AW00 collection propelled the style to superstardom, with Carrie Bradshaw pitching up in that cowl neck slip dress during season 3 of Sex and the City.
Early last year, Balenciaga rolled out its paparazzi-themed campaign for SS18, which included newspaper print shirts and cardigans that we had already mentally styled with a faux-leather skirt and pointed boots: a 2k19 vibe through and through. For SS19, Ashley Williams adopted the print alongside her trademark grunge accents, from boxy shirts with lashings of eyeliner to extreme puffed sleeves with loud crystal hair clips. Smaller brands cottoned on to the trend too, with Réalisation Par causing a riot with its Venus dress and Miaou revamping newspaper print with a smattering of colour.
Lately, Instagram has been a hotbed of tabloid gossip as we've seen the print re-emerge on a bevy of exceedingly cool women. Click through to see how our favourite fashion girls are refreshing the print for 2019. From jazzy halters to slinky slip skirts, this season, newspapers aren't just for your morning commute.