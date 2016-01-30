As Storm Gertrude hits the UK, what better to do than wrap yourself in a duvet and stay in with all the new offerings from Netflix? And there are some treats coming in this month.



Girl power comes in the form of Erin Brockovich and Sporty, Scary, Ginger, Baby and Posh in camp hit Spice World.



Judd Apatow's Netflix series debut Love arrives just after Valentine's Day but if you're looking for something a bit tougher then there is The Limey, Better Call Saul and the long-awaited Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel.



There are some great educational docs too. Learn all about maths (more fun than it sounds) in The Story of Maths; Democrats follows the troubles to write a new constitution in Zimbabwe, and Dinosaur 13 is about the discovery of the world's largest T Rex skeleton.



And if it's straight up lols you're after then get into Blackadder or The League. See, no need to brave outside at all.



