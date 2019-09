People were a tad apprehensive about the arrival of Netflix's new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series last month. It's a far cry from the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch and we found out quite early on that there would, sadly, be no Salem the talking cat . But further concerns arose when the focus of the series stretched beyond its f amiliar realm of witchcraft and lent towards more satanic practices and traditions (for the record, yes, they're very different things).