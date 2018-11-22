Earlier this month an organization called the Satanic Temple claimed that Netflix and Warner Bros, the studios behind Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a reimaginaing of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, had copied one of their statues and used it in the show. After making a complaint and later suing the two production companies for $50 million. It is now been reported by the Los Angeles Times that the lawsuit has been settled "amicably," which is a relief for all involved, surely.
The Satanic Temple, a group based in Salem, MA which does not promote a belief in "a personal Satan" but encourages "benevolence and empathy among all people," alleged that a copy of their goat-headed deity, Baphomet, had been featured in four episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Before any legal proceedings had kicked off, the temple's founder, Lucien Greaves, had posted images on Twitter comparing the likeness between the two.
For purposes of comparison... pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks— Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018
Very similar, right? Well, the courts seemed to agree as yesterday evening Greaves confirmed on social media that "one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims" had now come to an end.
The tweet linked back to a statement he had posted on religion and spirituality website Patheos. He wrote: "The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement."
So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims. Press can now stop pretending this was unique & momentous, or even interesting. So, too, hopefully ends the parade of stupidity from online amateur legal experts.https://t.co/eSg1fl3sdv— Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) November 21, 2018
Greaves also spoke about the hate mail he had received since filing the lawsuit, and "the confused claim from the people who said we were 'playing the victim', with the alternative being that we simply stand silent when we feel our work may have been exploited."
