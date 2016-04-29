Lots of treat this month, Netflixers! Finally the second season of Bloodline is out - a show that is widely considered to be the best of all Netflix's original programming. Other top series are Power, the latest It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and all new Chelsea Handler.
A usual, there are loads of great documentries - Cartel Land, Red Army, The Last Man On The Moon, and She's Beautiful When She's Angry, among others. And there are some exciting films to keep you busy, including X-Men, Gladiator and The Return of The Living Dead.
Click through to see what's in store for you in May.
A usual, there are loads of great documentries - Cartel Land, Red Army, The Last Man On The Moon, and She's Beautiful When She's Angry, among others. And there are some exciting films to keep you busy, including X-Men, Gladiator and The Return of The Living Dead.
Click through to see what's in store for you in May.