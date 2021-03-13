This Is How Netflix Is Cracking Down On Password-Sharing

If you're still using your ex's Netflix account – hey, no judgement here – you could be asked for a verification code in the near future.
That's because the streaming service has started testing a new feature designed to stop people from different households using the account. According to Netflix terms and conditions, account details are not supposed to be "shared with individuals beyond your household".
Some Netflix users have already received a message asking them to confirm they live in the same household as the account owner. As part of the message, they were asked to enter a verification code contained in a text message or email sent to the owner.
The message states: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching."
According to reports, users currently have the option to delay the verification process, so no one is being locked out of Netflix yet. A representative for the streaming service told the BBC: "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so."
But while the verification process is currently being described as a"test", it does suggest that Netflix has somewhat altered its stance on password-sharing.
Back in 2016, the app's co-founder Reed Hastings said: "Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with because there’s so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids. So there’s no bright line, and we’re doing fine as is."
Netflix announced in January that it now has more than 200 million subscribers globally. Meanwhile, progressive period drama Bridgerton has become its most-watched show ever.
However, it's been estimated that more than a third of subscribers share their password with people outside of their household – something this test is designed to crack down on.