Nepotism Babies: TikTok Is Obsessed With Famous People Having Famous Parents

The general consensus is that there is always going to be nepotism in Hollywood: famous parents will always help their famous children get a foot in the door. And – as unfair as it is for the rest of us who have to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps – why wouldn’t they? But one thing is clear: there is a distinct difference between the Zoë Kravitzes and the Brooklyn Beckhams of the world. They each live an advantaged life illuminated by a famous surname but one is the new Catwoman , the lead in one of TV’s greatest reboots of all time and an undisputed style icon – and the other? Well, the other struggled to focus a lens for the entirety of his "photography" book . Then there are the likes of Billie Eilish – whose parents may be revered actors with connections but who independently amassed acclaim and recognition in a separate industry due to sheer talent – and Margaret Qualley (the daughter of Andie MacDowell), who blew critics away with her portrayal of a single mother teetering on homelessness in Netflix’s Maid . The bottom line? Talent is vital and owning your privilege is, too.