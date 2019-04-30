Naomi Campbell Stars In Chanel's New Campaign Alongside 9 Incredible Women

Naomi Campbell may have just celebrated 33 years in the fashion industry but the supermodel is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to her duties as one of British Vogue's contributing editors while furthering her mission “to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa,” Campbell is now the face of a new fashion campaign.
On Monday, Chanel launched its latest offering, a new edition of the ceramic J12 watch, with the help of 10 major faces, including Campbell. The goal for the campaign is to show “that time is something extremely personal while at the same time, we are all more or less linked by this subjective experience with time,” Thomas du Pré de Saint-Maur tells WWD, who heads creative resources for the house’s perfumes, beauty, watches and jewellery activities.
Campbell, for example, answers a series of questions about the concept of time. "I'm not one of those people who wants time to stop,” she says in her video. Her favourite time of day? Sunset. “Everyone looks so beautiful in the beautiful golden light. No one can look bad.” (Naturally.)
The supermodel also recounts her first Chanel memory, saying “I remember being dressed in the studio with all of the camellias and being the Chanel baby of that show. I felt like time, when I was younger, was going so slowly and now its just like I don't have time to waste,” she continues. “Every action that I have committed myself to is a decisive second. There are certain things in life that just have to happen when they happen. Timing, that word timing is so important. It's all about seconds.”
