The Mounting Pressure To Be A #MumBoss

While working on maternity leave is often a necessity, those that do it sometimes feel guilty about the time spent away from their baby. According to Katherine Twamley from UCL's Department of Social Sciences, on the whole, women do want to use their maternity leave to focus on their children (and possibly to be seen to focus on their children). Her research on first-time parents has found that most women are keen to keep their work separate from their maternity leave, although some do use the time to change career or to study. "The prevailing ideology was that once on leave, women should devote it entirely to their child, with many of them concerned about ‘development’ milestones, exposing their children to different kinds of ‘play’ to encourage development and so on,” she says. “Research suggests that women feel ‘guilty’ when they spend time away from their children and that parenting norms now demand much more of women’s time in nurturing their children."



Twamley thinks that pressure to maximise parental leave is increased for men. Her research showed that “almost all" of the men who took part in the study hoped to achieve something during their leave, such as learning to play an instrument or repainting the house.



Many found this difficult in reality. “Few achieved much and most achieved far less than they had hoped (this was around expectations that they would have a lot more free time than they actually had). Some men also reported that their managers and parents suggested that they do some ‘extra work’ while on leave so as not to fall behind,” she says.



Being a social media mum who does it all is something most struggle to achieve, especially without the help of nannies or other expensive childcare. It's also yet another societal pressure on women that can make them feel bad or inadequate.



“Obviously, some of it is a good thing,” says Jones. “But sometimes I just think it should be about getting through the day or meeting a friend and talking about how you're feeling or meeting someone with a baby the same age.”