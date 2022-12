2022 Was The Year Culture Tackled Mummy Issues

Why is the devoted, heroic mother such a long-held trope and why is it subversive to show the opposite? "I believe it is the outcome of grouping mothers into a one-dimensional category, usually centring around self-sacrifice," says Dr Jasmina Frzina, counselling psychologist and co-director at Altogether Human . "To step away from this perspective would mean to challenge the dominant programming. And often this is hard work. It is much easier – not better – to stick to the status quo, rinse and repeat."The title of former child star Jennette McCurdy’s 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, raised eyebrows for this very reason (as did its cover, which shows McCurdy clutching a pink urn brimming with confetti). McCurdy writes humorously and with self-awareness about her very complex feelings about her mum’s passing, while detailing the devastating abuse she received from her narcissistic parent. It proved healing for readers who’ve been through similarly abusive parental situations. "When I read Jennette McCurdy’s memoir title, I breathed a sigh of relief," said writer Flora Baker.But why are we seeing these depictions of motherhood now, and what does it say about our collective psyche? "Many of us were sold a fairy tale when we were growing up and these narratives influence our thinking, hopes and expectations," says psychologist and Altogether Human co-director Dr Gemma Parker . "But the ways in which women and mothers are portrayed seem to have become more complex and realistic over time. It is possible that with more women working in the arts, these portrayals are being reclaimed – perhaps women are more confident and motivated to create roles and families that are more complex, gritty and realistic. It also makes the characters more relatable and ultimately more enjoyable to watch or read."Portrayals of atypical mother-child relationships came up in the music world, too. In her video for "Billions", singer Caroline Polachek plays a sensual maternal figure who gives a group of children wine to drink. Speaking to Dazed about the video, Polachek said she wanted to play with "one of the last remaining taboos that we have in society, which is the bad mother. Women are expected to be caregiving and responsible. And we expect this from women on a very, very deep level … the bad mother figure is something that is still very repellent." While men are allowed to possess dark and deviant sides, she said – and are sometimes even revered for it, as in the 'bad boy' trope – the same isn’t true for women.