2022 Was The Year Culture Tackled Mummy Issues

Dr Parker notes that pop cultural characterisations can have a real impact on people’s understanding of their own relationships. "We are often talking in the therapy room about the complexity of feelings, and perhaps these have been presented in quite dichotomous ways in films and TV until more recently. Often people coming to therapy have limited their narrative of another person to a very narrow view, and part of our job can be to help people to see all of the other things that relationship or that person is and can be."