Housing costs: Mortgage £248 (Welsh house prices!), house insurance £24.

Loan payments: Car hire purchase £91.43. My student loan is deducted from my paycheque before I receive it, so I only notice how much I pay when I fill in my self assessment. I got a credit card when I was looking to buy a house to build a credit score, I still have it and use it a couple of times a month – it’s paid off automatically the next month by direct debit from my current account, so I don’t pay any interest on it.

Utilities: Electricity £18, broadband £18.99, council tax £85, water £25.

Transportation: I use my car for work (I do about 1,000 business miles a month) and have a monthly petrol cost of around £200. I probably claim half of that back in expenses, and I also get tax relief on the difference between what my employer gives me per mile and the standard HMRC amount. This shaves a little off my freelancer tax bill.

Phone bill: £42. I really need to sort this out as it seems excessive (especially as I have poor signal in a big part of the area I cover) but I keep putting it off.

Savings? I transfer £700 a month into an ISA (I will pull money out of this occasionally if I’m running short for things like birthday presents or car repairs; if I do that I lose a month’s interest) and £50 to a general savings account. I try to run the latter as an emergency/holiday account and not touch the former unless I have to. I also transfer any freelancer income into one of these accounts or make a mortgage overpayment – minus the third I stash in a 'tax account'.

Other: My horse costs me £185-240 a month depending on whether he is in and eating hay or out in the field grazing (spring/summer/early autumn). I also pay £75 a month insurance for my car and horsey stuff, and £20 professional liability.