Money Diary: TV Production Runner On 22k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a freelance production runner on various television programmes, which she says is both super exciting and super unglamorous at the same time. One day she'd like to be a comedy producer.
She is from a small Welsh town, where the idea of being freelance isn't a familiar one, and has only been living in London for 10 months. She has, however, managed to burn through a hefty chunk of money in that time as she has a penchant for expensive London restaurants. Traditionally, she was a saver but London seems to have changed that. Working freelance means that her pay can be rather sporadic and variable from one month to another and her working hours are all over the place.
Industry: Television
Age: 23
Location: London
Salary: Between £21,000 and £23,000 per year
Paycheque amount per month: £1,500, average
Number of housemates: 2 (my housemate’s mother owns the house)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £640 rent. I pay my housemates once a month and this covers all utilities and bills!
Loan payments: Nothing at the moment as I work freelance and my salary is variable.
Transportation: I have an Oyster card which I top up as needed.
Phone bill: £40. Damn you, iPhone 7.
Savings? Lol, not so hot with the savings right now.
Gym membership: £29.99
Netflix: £0. I still use my best friend’s Netflix account and I think she’s forgotten.
Monzo card: £50. I use this amazing card as a way to save for holidays and travelling.
