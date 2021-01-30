Money Diary: A TV Producer On £300/d Going Through A Breakup

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 31-year-old freelance producer in the TV industry. Before going freelance, not a day went by where I didn’t worry about money. I was useless at saving and would regularly max out both of my credit cards. Having fun and going out were significantly more important than saving! Going freelance five years ago meant gaining a completely new approach to money. Earning a (significant) day rate has allowed me to pay off all my credit cards (we’re talking £15k+ worth of debt), save for rainy days when freelance gigs dry up as well as be able to spend guilt-free.
I’ve very recently broken up with my boyfriend of eight years and have moved out of the house I shared with him as he owns it with his brother. I’m currently living in my sister’s flat in London while she’s spending lockdown with her husband’s family in Norfolk. The UK is in full lockdown when I track this diary."
Industry: TV production
Age: 31
Location: London
Salary: £300 a day. This changes annually dependent on how many days I work.
Paycheque amount: Usually £3,000 if I’ve had a good month of solid work.
Number of housemates: Zero right now. Three weeks ago it was boyfriend plus a dog.
Age: 31
Location: London
Salary: £300 a day. This changes annually dependent on how many days I work.
Paycheque amount: Usually £3,000 if I’ve had a good month of solid work.
Number of housemates: Zero right now. Three weeks ago it was boyfriend plus a dog.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Currently £0, however when I was living with my ex-boyfriend, I paid £850 into his bank account and this covered my rent to him, council tax and the water bill.
Loan payments: Student loan repayment which comes out annually with my tax return.
Utilities: £0 right now.
Transportation: I’ve been working from home for almost a year now so saving a ton on transport! As we’re in lockdown, I’m also not getting Ubers anywhere as there’s nowhere to go.
Phone bill: £19
Savings? £17k in an ISA. Majority of this has been saved up in 2020 as I had regular income but nowhere to go due to lockdown.
Other: I try and help my mum out. During COVID I’ve been sending food shops to her house. This will be approximately £50.
Loan payments: Student loan repayment which comes out annually with my tax return.
Utilities: £0 right now.
Transportation: I’ve been working from home for almost a year now so saving a ton on transport! As we’re in lockdown, I’m also not getting Ubers anywhere as there’s nowhere to go.
Phone bill: £19
Savings? £17k in an ISA. Majority of this has been saved up in 2020 as I had regular income but nowhere to go due to lockdown.
Other: I try and help my mum out. During COVID I’ve been sending food shops to her house. This will be approximately £50.
If you are interested in completing your own (paid) money diary, please email moneydiary@refinery29.uk with a bit of information about yourself. Unfortunately we aren't able to reply to every email.