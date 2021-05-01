Money Diary: A Triathlete & Investment Analyst In Edinburgh On 50k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £980/month for my two-bed flat. I know you can get cheaper places in Edinburgh but when I moved in the summer I knew I needed a separate office space or else WFH would drive me crazy. I also couldn’t do flat viewings because I was moving from the south and it was the middle of the pandemic but my company hired a relocation expert to do the viewings on my behalf, so I didn’t shop around too much.

Loan payments: Student loan included in net salary.

Utilities: £83 for electricity/gas. I know this is awfully high but this winter was FREEZING and I keep forgetting to update Bulb on my meter readings. I should definitely get a smart meter. £93 for council tax and water, £29 Wi-Fi.

Transportation: £0 regular outgoings. I usually cycle, walk or run everywhere. The only significant change to this after the pandemic will be ~£100/month to travel to see J and my friends in England.

Phone bill: £10/month for a SIM-only contract.

Savings? I am embarrassed to admit this because I am *supposed* to know about investments etc. but I am completely clueless with personal finance. I was extremely lucky to have my undergraduate fees paid by family friends, and my family paid for living costs while I was at uni so I managed to build up a bit of savings from the odd job and internship before starting my career. I opened a LISA at the end of the last tax year and I have maxed it out for last year and this one (£8,000 + £2,000 government bonus). I also have ~£14,000 in my Santander savings account, which I should really shift to somewhere that gives me a better rate than 0.005% or whatever it is… I have been looking into S&S ISAs, which I think is the obvious choice for me, but I am lowkey worried about not knowing enough about financial markets yet to even buy funds. I should probably just go for it (I have seen stats about men investing significantly more than women and I think it’s a lot to do with confidence). I also have my work pension: currently, between my and my employer's contribution and the return the fund has generated, there is about £6,650 in it. When I get my paycheque, I usually put ~£350-500 in my savings account (depending on how virtuous I feel). All the cash for regular outgoings lives in my current account and the rest (usually £800-1,200) gets transferred into my Monzo for day-to-day spending.

Other: Netflix family (J and my mum use my account) £9.99, Spotify premium £6.99, Prime £7.99, monthly gifts to Greenpeace £7 (I should really up my contributions to charities), Zwift £12.99 (amazing training tool for indoor cycling). Gym subscription £23.99, although this has been inactive during lockdown and I am debating whether to go back to the gym as I focus more on cycling and running.