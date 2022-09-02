Money Diary: A Trainee Solicitor In Belfast On 13.6k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £200. I live at home with my parents and this is my 'keep'. I also contribute to groceries etc.

Loan payments: £0

Pension? I contribute £36.40 per month which I think my employer matches.

Savings? £0. I had almost £10,000 saved before I started training as a solicitor but I have used that money to pay for the course. I am trying to see it as an investment in my future but I find myself comparing myself to people I went to school with who are all on the property ladder now.

Utilities: Included in housing expenses.

All other monthly expenses: £65 phone bill (I know this is high but the Wi-Fi at home doesn’t reach my bedroom and this includes unlimited data, which is necessary for working from home). £60 car insurance. Subscriptions: £3 Amazon Prime student membership and £16.99 Spotify Family. £13.50 sports team membership.