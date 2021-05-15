Housing costs: £10 per week to my mum. After speaking to others, I realise how lucky I am to only pay this.

Loan payments: £0. I have student loans (my undergraduate and now my doctorate loan) but I don’t earn enough to pay this back yet.

Utilities: £0

Transportation: My car is £114.87 per month. I pay annually for my car insurance including breakdown cover which was £360 this year. Petrol varies depending on travel but approx. £30-40 per month.

Phone bill: £17 for SIM only contract. I recently bought my new phone outright to save on an expensive monthly contract.

Savings? £9,500 in savings for future home (hopefully with my partner J) when I qualify in two and a half years.

Other: Insurance to practise as a trainee is £40 per year and I pay monthly £0.79 to iTunes for extra storage. I try to keep my outgoings as little as possible. I also have a contact lens prescription that comes every three months for £24. I got these because trying to see patients with PPE and glasses is not fun! Also pay approx. £80 per month for therapy for my course requirements (I hate this but I haven’t got a choice).