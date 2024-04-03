Money Diary: A Trainee Clinical Psychologist On £39,000

Housing costs: £528 for a tiny rented room.

Loan payments: About £90 student loan. I’ve never checked the total because it’s too sad.

Pension?: I pay 9.8% (about £320 per month). I think the NHS pays 20.6% — I never look at my pension because it confuses me but this seems nice of them.

Savings?: I have around £60,000 split across various accounts. I moved all my money around into good interest rate accounts after advice on my last diary! I have saved a lot the last two and a half years by having cheap rent and a tiny room, allowing me to save to travel when I qualify, which I will probably spend up to £20,000 on. The rest I hope will eventually go towards a wildly optimistic plan for a deposit some day.

Utilities: My share of the bills is approximately £40 energy, £8 wifi, £45 council tax and £12 water. However, we rent out our parking spaces, and when this is split we earn about £60 each, which I think of as balancing out a lot of these bills.

All other monthly payments: £5 donation to BEAT; £10 phone contract; £21.60 student gym membership (which I will no longer qualify for soon!). Subscriptions: £3.66 for my share of house Netflix account; £7.99 Disney+.