Money Diary: A Trainee Clinical Psychologist On £39,000

This week: “I’m a 26-year-old trainee clinical psychologist living in London. I previously wrote a diary two and a half years ago just after starting the course, and soon I will be qualifying. I moved to London for my course and I now plan to stay, apart from leaving to go travelling for three months when I qualify. I currently live with housemates but will probably move out after travelling. I haven’t finalised the details of this yet. In my previous diary my serious boyfriend at the time dumped me (lol). Since then, I have had a series of “situationships” — the joys of London dating — but I’m seeing someone at the moment and so far, so good (though it’s very early days!). I worry about being single because it makes it virtually impossible to buy property here, but I don’t worry about it too much because I have a great housing situation and like the flexibility of being able to travel when I want without a mortgage to pay. I have previously experienced a lot of anxiety and guilt around spending, and resent spending money on things I deem unnecessary — it can bizarrely make me feel very greedy. However, I think I’m managing that better now, and feel more comfortable treating myself and the people around me, though it can panic me sometimes when I’m stressed in general. I have saved a lot of money over the last three years, mainly thanks to my very reasonable housing situation, and also generally having quite low-cost taste and only buying second hand clothes!”