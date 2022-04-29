Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Trainee Clinical Psychologist On 34k

This week: "I’m a 24-year-old trainee clinical psychologist who recently moved to London. My attitude to money has changed a lot recently as starting my course has meant a pay rise of almost £10,000 and a rent increase of only £50. Prior to this pay rise I was definitely stingy. I don’t think about that so much now but those money-saving habits are quite ingrained. I still struggle between wanting to be able to buy a house someday and wanting to enjoy my 20s and have fun. Fortunately, thanks to my cheap rent I’m managing to save and spend pretty well right now. Most of my money goes on eating out and drinking and going on holidays. I spend very little on beauty-related stuff and I only buy secondhand clothes. I want to prioritise experiences over material values and I think my spending mainly reflects that. Financially I feel very lucky but I should probably plan and budget a bit more because I tend to just not think about it, which I’m aware is a super lucky position to be in."