Money Diary: Theatre Producer In Cardiff On 25k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week we're with a theatre producer who recently moved to Cardiff for work. She travels all over the country with her job, which stops her spending too much of her own money. She does manage to save, which was something she was unable to do when she lived in London.