Money Diary: A British Tech Consultant In Johannesburg On 36k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 31-year-old from the UK and was visiting my boyfriend in Johannesburg for a few months when COVID-19 hit. Because of the lockdown all visitors’ visas were extended – now until 2021 – and as I was working remotely anyway, I ended up staying for the whole year. I mostly freelance for clients in the UK but also freelance for an organisation here and go into their office once a week. I should say that after one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, we are now on ‘Level 0’ so we’re allowed to meet friends indoors and go out to the places I go in the diary, although we’re generally still being pretty careful. South Africa made masks mandatory from the start (in April) so any time I’m in a store/gym/public space this week, assume that I’m wearing a mask!"
Industry: Research/Consulting in Tech
Age: 31
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Salary: Around £36,000
Paycheque amount: Average of £3,000
Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend F
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Around £200/month for my half of a one-bedroom apartment – it fluctuates a little depending on the exchange rate.
Loan payments: N/A
Utilities: £50
Transportation: This has averaged at about £65, although obviously this includes months during lockdown where I spent £0 on travel.
Phone bill: £26.50. I kept my UK SIM which is really useful because I still need it to get OTPs for banking etc. It includes global roaming and 25GB of mobile data. My contract expired in August and before then I was paying £46.50 a month.
Savings? Varies but I try to put at least 30% of my paycheque into my LISA, my savings account and/or my travel and car fund.
Other: Around £25 on subscriptions (NYT, NYT Crossword, NYT Cooking, Mimo), £17 for the gym (F has a membership that allows you to bring a guest for free, so I pay him for half).
