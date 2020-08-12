Money Diary: A Student & Support Worker In Aberdeen On £10.30/h

Housing costs: £800 rent, split equally between me and my flatmates (£267 each).

Loan payments: No loan payments (yet). While I do have a credit card, I only use it for day-to-day purchases and pay it off at the end of each month.

Utilities: Gas and electricity £58.93 (£19.64 each), Wi-Fi £25 (£8.33 each).

Transportation: £5. I am part of a car club so that I can have access to a car as and when I need it. I also have to pay for the time that I have the car, but this is calculated per individual use.

Phone bill: £36.79. I’m very proud of this figure as I managed to get the iPhone 11 (my first ever new generation phone) through a mix of student discounts and getting a 'good as new' phone (one that was returned to EE within the 14 day cooling off period).

Savings? I have a few different ‘pots’ of savings and I’ve been actively making saving a priority for the last three years. Pot 1: £1,541. This is travel savings, I’m planning on visiting Australia when I finish uni so I have been adding around £300 each month for the last year, however when COVID hit I ate through my emergency fund and have been living out of this pot since May. I’m hoping to be able to replenish and add to it over the next few months.

Pot 2: £1,936. My mum died when I was 15 and left some money for my dad, my siblings and me, this is part of the amount she left me which I keep in a stocks and shares ISA. I have been meaning to add to it but I haven’t quite gotten around to it yet.

Pot 3: £4,806. This is some more of the money my mum left for me, it’s in a Lifetime ISA so that I can save for a house. I’m aiming to buy within the next five years and my plan for this financial year was to establish a monthly sum to transfer, however COVID has delayed my plans.

Pot 4: £2,599. There’s around £1,000 of the money my mum left me in here plus bits and pieces I’ve added over the last three years. I don’t really know what this pot is for, it’s in a crappy ISA and not really doing anything. I’m considering moving it into my Lifetime ISA but after how financially rocky this year has been it feels like a nice safety blanket to have easy access to if needed.

I also have £2 in a tattoo pot and £2.29 in a Christmas presents pot, both of which I raided before dipping into my ISAs to tide me through lockdown.

Other: £4.99 Apple Music, £3.99 Amazon Prime, £6.99 Office 365 (I get this free from uni but I have to pay extra for all the cloud storage I use), £5.99 Disney+. I also pay annual subscriptions to Headspace £50, LifeCycle £9.49 and SleepCycle £24.99, which are all paid in January.