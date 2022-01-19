Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



Coming from an Asian background, there was an expectation for me to go to university (though I'm mindful these expectations may have changed now). I took a year out then I got a degree in criminology and popular culture and media. I didn’t have to pay any tuition fees as my mum and stepdad’s income was below the threshold. I did get the maintenance loan, which helped, and which I am still paying for now. Finishing university and trying to find a job was really hard so I worked for the benefits agency and then got a place on the MA course for social work. I ended up being removed from the course as I was 1% off the mark needed (I've finally stopped crying over this). I got a bursary, meaning I didn’t have to take any loans out, which I was thankful about. Now I am doing the apprenticeship route into social work and I am on my third year. I don’t have to pay for it as my employer covers all the costs and I get paid a wage while I study.