This week: "I’m a 20-year-old student in Amsterdam, working as a bar crawl host in my spare time. I have a long-distance boyfriend, who I see maybe once every two months. My parents pay for flights home for holidays and I pay for any other trips back. I’m in the lucky situation that my parents pay for the bulk of my rent and living expenses, although this will probably shift when I start my new role as a content writer/PR manager next month. I’m one of those people who is stupidly busy because I really don’t enjoy downtime, and am massively extroverted."
Industry: Student/Tourism
Age: 20
Location: Amsterdam
Salary: My parents give me €650 (£557) a month. I earn roughly €300 (£257) a month. So monthly, €950 (£815) and yearly, €11,400 (£9.8k).
Paycheque amount: €300 (£257)
Number of housemates: One. I moved to a studio apartment this year as I realised I’m a control freak.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: €510 (£437) rent, however I receive €190 (£163) back from the government every month, so really €320 (£274).
Loan payments: €0
Utilities: €0. Included in my rent, thank god.
Transportation: €30 (£25) on OV (a type of Dutch Oyster card) every month. I use my bike more than anything else.
Phone bill: £19 (my mum currently pays).
Savings? I try to put 200-300 away every month but all my savings are currently empty as I paid my university tuition myself this year – €4,500 (£3,860).
ClassPass: €59 (£50.60).
Netflix: £3 (I split with my sister so I just transfer half to my mum every month).
Health insurance: €99 (£85) but I also receive a government benefit of €99 a month.
