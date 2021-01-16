Housing costs: Mortgage £1,400 (including a £500 overpayment).

Loan payments: £80

All other monthly expenses: My half of our bills: electric and gas approx £25, Wi-Fi £12.50, still awaiting our first water bill! Gym membership £40, Netflix – my parents upgraded their account so my siblings and I are all on the same account, Amazon Prime £3.50, phone bill £3.50 SIM only (G), phone bill £6 SIM only, SimplyCook £4, The Times £3, The Guardian £6, Audible (2x) £7. We don't have a set amount we save at the moment. Having just bought the house, our savings each month are being invested in doing it up.

Savings? We've just bought our first house and have been in the process of doing renovations over the COVID-19 period. All our purchases and bills are equally spent from our joint account. We have £15,000 in a joint account from which we do our daily spending and all our credit cards are paid. We bulk this up equally every month from our current and saving accounts. We have £30,000 in easy access savings for any emergencies or unexpected circumstances alongside some separate savings and investment accounts, with £50,000 invested (mainly in stocks and shares). Being a woman, I am always reminded of the importance of having separate saving accounts and maintaining financial independence.